The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HEXAGON

Chief Executive Ola Rollen has been charged with illegal insider trading in the shares of a Norwegian company, and has been detained in Norway following a court decision. Rollen firmly denied the accusations and did not admit to any guilt, Hexagon said.

OPERA SOFTWARE

The Norwegian technology firm announced it had won approval from U.S. regulators to go ahead with a sale of its consumer business to a Chinese consortium, and that the long-delayed transaction is now expected to close during the current week.

AKER BP

The Norwegian oil firm reported inaugural earnings ahead of analysts' expectations for the third quarter and said it would initially pay a dividend of at least $250 million per year.

DNB, STOREBRAND, GJENSIDIGE

Norway's minority government should scrap a proposal to raise the payroll tax paid by banks and other financial service providers, and instead increase the tax paid on the industry's net profit, two centrist parties on which the government relies for support, told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

SSAB

Jefferies has raised its rating on the stock to buy from hold.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)