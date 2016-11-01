The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker posted third-quarter revenues of 4,612 million Danish crowns ($680.25 million) against 4,664 million seen in Reuters poll, and raised it EBITDA-margin guidance for 2016.

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder posted an operating profit (EBIT) before special items of 1 billion Danish crowns, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 957 million Danish crowns.

NOKIAN TYRES

The Finnish tyre maker reported a slight improvement in its quarterly profits, roughly in line with expectations, and said its key market Russia had started to show signs of stabilizing.

ORKLA

The Norwegian maker of food and other consumer goods reported higher-than-expected growth in third-quarter adjusted operating earnings and repeated its 2016-2018 outlook.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)