The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

RATOS

The Swedish private equity firm on Friday said it intends to list its subsidiary Arcus, a Nordic wine and spirits supplier, on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

VOLVO

Net orders of heavy trucks (class 8) in October in North America, a key market for the Swedish truckmaker, were flat from September at 13,900 units, reflecting lingering overcapacity, preliminary figures from from industry data provider ACT Research showed.

Volvo said separately it intends to initiate a process to divest its business area Governmental Sales, which make up around 1.5 of group sales.

AUTOLIV

Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp, a rival to Sweden's Autoliv, is considering a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit as it looks for a sponsor to help pay for liabilities related to its faulty inflators, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Sources have earlier said bidders for Takata include and Autoliv.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on Friday as it improved the profit margins of its online classified operations and cut costs of its media titles.

