The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish cranemaker said on Friday it had signed its biggest-ever contract, with Virginia Port Authority in the United States. The port authority in October issued a notice of intent it would award the 200 million euro ($212 million) order order for 86 automated stacking cranes to Konecranes.

VOLVO

Armoured vehicles firm KMW-Nexter plans to buy Volvo's Governmental Sales unit, German daily Die Welt reported Friday, not citing where it obtained the information. A Volvo spokesman said Volvo had had no contact with any potential buyers as its planned selling process had not yet started.

Separately, Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt in an interview with Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter did not rule out further divestments. "We have sold real estate and segments within among other things construction equipment, we have left a number of geographical areas and we entered others. This is an ongoing process," the paper quoted him as saying.

H&M

H&M's U.S. rival Gap said on Thursday it would shut more stores than forecast previously and it saw a further drop in traffic during the crucial holiday shopping season, and also repeated a full-year profit forecast that was below expectations, sending its shares down.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)