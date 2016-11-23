The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

A former Ericsson employee, Liss Olof Nenzell, has agreed to hand over documentation he says is in his possession to the SEC pertaining to the U.S. authority's corruption probe of the telecoms group, Swedish public service radio SR reported.

Ericsson said in an emailed comment to the broadcaster it had zero tolerance for corruption and did not tolerate any bribery.

SAAB

Canada late on Thursday unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp Super Hornets, a competing fighter to Saab's Gripen series, as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an open five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said it would pay a fine of 1.36 million euros and carry out a number of measures as part of an agreement with Latvian authorities to remedy deficiencies in internal control system, processes and documentation following inspections pertaining to prevention of money laundering.

