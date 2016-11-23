The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
A former Ericsson employee, Liss Olof Nenzell, has agreed to
hand over documentation he says is in his possession to the SEC
pertaining to the U.S. authority's corruption probe of the
telecoms group, Swedish public service radio SR reported.
Ericsson said in an emailed comment to the broadcaster it
had zero tolerance for corruption and did not tolerate any
bribery.
For more on the company, click on
SAAB
Canada late on Thursday unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp
Super Hornets, a competing fighter to Saab's Gripen
series, as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an open
five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter
jets.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said it would pay a fine of 1.36 million
euros and carry out a number of measures as part of an agreement
with Latvian authorities to remedy deficiencies in internal
control system, processes and documentation following
inspections pertaining to prevention of money laundering.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)