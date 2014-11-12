Nov 12 Nordic Semiconductor ASA

* Says has received a new order for components to mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $2.1 million (14.3 million Norwegian crowns)

* Delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015