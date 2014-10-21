Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects alerts chain to add missing word "million" in "10.5 million Norwegian crowns")
Oct 21 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says has received a new order for components to mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $1.6 million (10.5 million Norwegian crowns)
* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)