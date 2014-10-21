(Corrects alerts chain to add missing word "million" in "10.5 million Norwegian crowns")

Oct 21 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Says has received a new order for components to mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $1.6 million (10.5 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015