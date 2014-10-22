Oct 22 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Says has received new order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment

* Says total value of order is $5.6 million (36.8 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says delivery of components will take place in Q1 2015