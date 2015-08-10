STOCKHOLM Aug 10 Danish equity fund Axcel is preparing a listing of roofing company Nordic Waterproofing on the Stockholm stock exchange, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Monday, citing sources.

Jyllands-Posten said Axcel had sent a Request For Proposal to some Nordic banks and that a listing would value Nordic Waterproofing at around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($191 million).

The company said on its website it employs around 635 people with a turnover of about 190 million euros. ($1 = 6.8034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Terje Solsvik)