Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
STOCKHOLM Aug 10 Danish equity fund Axcel is preparing a listing of roofing company Nordic Waterproofing on the Stockholm stock exchange, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Monday, citing sources.
Jyllands-Posten said Axcel had sent a Request For Proposal to some Nordic banks and that a listing would value Nordic Waterproofing at around 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($191 million).
The company said on its website it employs around 635 people with a turnover of about 190 million euros. ($1 = 6.8034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Terje Solsvik)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
* Arconic Inc - "company urges shareholders to vote "for" Arconic's highly qualified director nominees and governance proposals on white proxy card"