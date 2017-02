TORONTO, March 6 Canadian medical isotope provider Nordion Inc reported a net loss and lower earnings on an adjusted basis on Tuesday as revenue fell.

Net loss for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was $887,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $21.5 million, or 38 cents. Excluding special items, net earnings fell to $7.1 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $14.0 million, or 21 cents.

Revenue dropped 18 percent to $53.0 million. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)