* Adjusted EPS $0.11 vs $0.21 year earlier
* Revenue down 18 pct at $53.0 million
* Still discussing role in CardioGen-82 restart
TORONTO, March 6 Medical isotope provider
Nordion Inc said on Tuesday that its quarterly
performance had been "lower than expected," as it reported a net
loss and lower earnings on an adjusted basis.
Revenue at the Ottawa-based company fell in the first
quarter, hurt by lower sales of cobalt-60, an isotope used in
sterilization, as well as by last year's voluntary recall of the
CardioGen-82, a diagnostic device Nordion had manufactured on
contract for Bracco Diagnostics Inc.
Bracco said in February that it would restart production of
the CardioGen-82, which would be sold with revised prescribing
information. But Nordion said it is still in talks with Bracco.
"We're in current discussions with them around what that
would look like, so we need to get through that before we can
definitely say we're back in line," Peter Dans, chief financial
officer, told Reuters shortly after the results were released.
"But we've been one of their key suppliers historically. We
have the infrastructure in place to do the manufacturing."
Dans said cobalt-60 shipments tend to vary between quarters
in non-seasonal ways, and the company expects overall revenue
from that business to be in line with 2011. Previously, it had
forecast revenue to rise slightly.
The company also lowered its overall revenue forecast.
"Our current guidance is that for the total year that our
revenue will be down, which is a bit lower than what we
previously had provided," said Dans.
The results were also hurt by weaker volume and
pricing of molybdenum-99.
Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of
the isotope, used in medical imaging, but some customers looked
to other producers when Canada's aging Chalk River nuclear
reactor, which supplies Nordion's raw materials, was shut down
over safety concerns 2007 and again in 2009.
Dans said that while the business had been hurt
year over year, it was stable on a serial basis.
The company has said in the past that growth will be driven
by its "targeted therapies" business, including liver cancer
treatment TheraSphere. The company said TheraSphere revenue rose
23 percent to $11 million in the quarter, thanks to new
customers.
Nordion's net loss for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was
$887,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with a year-earlier profit
of $21.5 million, or 38 cents.
Excluding special items, mainly an adjustment related to
foreign exchange on supply contracts, net earnings fell to $7.1
million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $14.0 million, or 21
cents. Revenue dropped 18 percent to $53.0 million.
