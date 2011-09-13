Sept 13 Nordion Inc NDN.TO NDZ.N, one of the world's largest suppliers of medical isotopes, reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, as medical isotopes revenue rose 80 percent.

Earnings from continuing operations were $4.7 million, or 7 cents a share, in the company's first third quarter, ended July 31, compared with a year-earlier loss of $8.7 million, or 13 cents a share.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 39 percent to $66.8 million.

Medical isotopes revenue for the quarter came in at $21.4 million, compared with $11.9 million last year.

Nordian's shares were up 1 percent in after-hours trade, after closing at C$8.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)