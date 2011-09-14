* Q3 EPS from cont ops $0.07 vs loss $0.13/shr year ago

* Q3 rev up 39 pct

* Expects decision on NRU facility's license by end of Oct

Sept 13 Nordion Inc NDN.TONDZ.N posted a quarterly profit after a year-earlier loss, benefiting from a surge in its core medical isotopes segment, and said it expects a decision on the renewal of its 5-year licence of the NRU reactor in Ontario by the end of October.

Nordion, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of medical isotopes, said the NRU facility is to be shut down for maintenance in 2012, and it will not have enough supply of the MO-99 isotope -- used in nuclear medicine -- to offset the impact of the shutdown.

The company said its Russian partner will not be supplying significant volumes of Mo-99 in 2012.

Chalk River's 53-year-old NRU facility is one of the few reactors in the world that produces commercial quantities of molybdenum-99, the parent isotope of technetium-99m, used in nuclear medicine.

For the third quarter ended July 31, net income from continuing operations was $4.7 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss from continuing operations of $8.7 million, or 13 cents a share, the company said after market close.

Medical isotopes revenue for the quarter came in at $21.4 million, compared with $11.9 million last year.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 39 percent to $66.8 million.

Nordion's shares were up 1 percent in after-hours trade, after closing at C$8.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Gary Hill)