Sept 10 Nordion Inc, a Canadian provider of medical isotopes, said on Monday that it would suspend its quarterly dividend after an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its main supplier.

Nordion had hoped to compel state-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) to pay damages or complete mothballed reactors that would replace the ageing National Research Universal (NRU) reactor. The panel rejected Nordion's claim.

"We intend to fully examine the implications of the decision and assess options for our future courses of action regarding this matter," said Chief Executive Steve West in a release.

The NRU reactor in Chalk River, Ontario, supplies raw material that Nordion uses to produce molybdenum-99. Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of moly-99, used in medical imaging.

At issue in Nordion's dispute with AECL are the MAPLE reactors, which AECL built to replace the NRU. The reactors never worked properly, and AECL shut down the project in 2008. Nordion has argued that AECL is legally required to complete the reactors.

The NRU is one of the few reactors in the world that produces the material Nordion needs on commercial scale. But it has been operating for more than five decades, and while it is licensed to operate until 2016, its future beyond then is unclear.