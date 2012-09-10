* Panel rejects damages claim against AECL
* AECL had planned to replace crucial reactor
* New facility was built but never operated
* Nordion says it is assessing its options
Sept 10 Nordion Inc, a Canadian
provider of medical isotopes, said on Monday that it would
suspend its quarterly dividend after an arbitration panel
rejected its claim for damages from its main supplier.
Nordion had hoped to compel state-owned Atomic Energy of
Canada Limited (AECL) to pay damages or complete mothballed
reactors that would replace the ageing National Research
Universal (NRU) reactor. The panel rejected Nordion's claim.
"We intend to fully examine the implications of the decision
and assess options for our future courses of action regarding
this matter," said Chief Executive Steve West in a release.
The NRU reactor in Chalk River, Ontario, supplies raw
material that Nordion uses to produce molybdenum-99. Nordion is
one of the world's leading producers of moly-99, used in medical
imaging.
At issue in Nordion's dispute with AECL are the MAPLE
reactors, which AECL built to replace the NRU. The reactors
never worked properly, and AECL shut down the project in 2008.
Nordion has argued that AECL is legally required to complete the
reactors.
The NRU is one of the few reactors in the world that
produces the material Nordion needs on commercial scale. But it
has been operating for more than five decades, and while it is
licensed to operate until 2016, its future beyond then is
unclear.