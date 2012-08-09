TORONTO Aug 9 Medical isotope provider Nordion
Inc said it has begun an internal probe into
potential improper payments and other related financial
irregularities in connection with the supply of materials and
services to the company.
Ottawa-based Nordion said in a release issued late on
Wednesday that it is investigating whether the actions ran afoul
of U.S. and Canadian anti-corruption laws.
Nordion said outside legal counsel and external forensic and
accounting firms, experts in such compliance matters, are
conducting the investigation.
It did not name either the parties involved in the potential
transactions or the firms leading the probe.
The company said its external advisors are reporting to a
special committee of the board formed to deal with the matter.
Nordion said it has voluntarily contacted regulatory and law
enforcement authorities in Canada and the United States to give
them details of the matter and advise them that an internal
investigation is underway.
It promised to cooperate with regulatory and law enforcement
authorities.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman)