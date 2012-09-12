Sept 12 Medical isotope provider Nordion Inc
said it was reorganizing its business into two distinct
units and appointed to its board Jeff Brown, chief executive of
investment firm Brown Equity Partners Llc.
Nordion said its new unit, specialty isotopes, will comprise
sterilization technologies and medical isotopes businesses. Its
other unit will continue to be called targeted therapies.
The company, which is one of the world's leading producers
of molybdenum-99 used in medical imaging, had said growth will
be driven by the targeted therapies business, including liver
cancer treatment TheraSphere.
Nordion said senior vice-presidents, Kevin Brooks and Peter
Covitz, will leave the company.
The company had suspended its quarterly dividend earlier
this month after an arbitration panel rejected its claim for
damages from its main supplier.
Nordion's shares closed at C$6.87 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.