Jan 9 Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, rebounding from a year-earlier loss that was partly due to a litigation charge.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 were $56.3 million, or 91 cents a share, compared with the year-earlier loss of $43.5 million, or 70 cents a share.

Excluding certain items, earnings fell to $9.4 million, or 15 cents per share, from $16.8 million, or 27 cents a share.