BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
June 6 Shareholders of Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc voted on Friday to support a friendly $805 million friendly takeover bid from U.S. based Sterigenics International, clearing one of the major hurdles to a deal.
More than 76 percent of votes cast by shareholders backed the offer, which satisfied the requirement for two-thirds support. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge