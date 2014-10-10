BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Oct 10 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* Says Nordjyske Bank A/S and A/S Nørresundby Bank plan to merge
* Says merger to be carried out with effect from Jan. 1, 2015
* Says the banks expect job reductions of 50 due to merger
* Says Nordjyske Bank will be the continuing entity
* for period from 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB560.5 million
* unit and company entered disposal agreement with perfect sign investments in relation to sale and purchase of shares and loan