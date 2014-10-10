Oct 10 Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* Says Nordjyske Bank A/S and A/S Nørresundby Bank plan to merge

* Says merger to be carried out with effect from Jan. 1, 2015

* Says the banks expect job reductions of 50 due to merger

* Says Nordjyske Bank will be the continuing entity