FRANKFURT Dec 6 The capital shortfall at
German banks NordLB [NDLG.UL] and Helaba [HLHTG.UL] will be
higher than expected, because the European Banking Authority
(EBA) will ignore capital measures taken after September 2011,
Financial Times Deutschland said.
The European Banking Authority, is evaluating the results
of a second stress test of 70 European banks and is shortly
expected to announce the amount of capital each must raise to
pass a stricter capital threshold. [ID:nL5E7N219M]
NordLB's capital shortfall will be around 1.7 billion
euros, rather than 660 million euros, because measures to
bolster the bank's balance sheet taken after September 30 will
not be counted by the EBA, the Financial Times Deutschland
said, according to an advance extract of its Wednesday
edition.
The FTD further said that the German state of Lower Saxony,
a stakeholder in unlisted lender NordLB, had agreed to modify
its stakeholding to ensure it meets with more stringent capital
standards.
Furthermore, Lower Saxony would provide additional
guarantees worth 1.5 billion euros, and Saxony-Anhalt would
provide guarantees worth an additional 500 million euros to
help meet EBA standards, the FTD said.
Helaba and NordLB could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Richard Chang)