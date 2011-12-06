FRANKFURT Dec 6 The capital shortfall at German banks NordLB [NDLG.UL] and Helaba [HLHTG.UL] will be higher than expected, because the European Banking Authority (EBA) will ignore capital measures taken after September 2011, Financial Times Deutschland said.

The European Banking Authority, is evaluating the results of a second stress test of 70 European banks and is shortly expected to announce the amount of capital each must raise to pass a stricter capital threshold. [ID:nL5E7N219M]

NordLB's capital shortfall will be around 1.7 billion euros, rather than 660 million euros, because measures to bolster the bank's balance sheet taken after September 30 will not be counted by the EBA, the Financial Times Deutschland said, according to an advance extract of its Wednesday edition.

The FTD further said that the German state of Lower Saxony, a stakeholder in unlisted lender NordLB, had agreed to modify its stakeholding to ensure it meets with more stringent capital standards.

Furthermore, Lower Saxony would provide additional guarantees worth 1.5 billion euros, and Saxony-Anhalt would provide guarantees worth an additional 500 million euros to help meet EBA standards, the FTD said.

Helaba and NordLB could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Richard Chang)