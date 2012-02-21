FRANKFURT Feb 21 Germany's third-largest public-sector bank NordLB is strengthening its capital cushion with a state guarantee worth 2 billion euros ($2.65 billion), the bank's board chief told a newspaper.

"We see that as a sort of airbag", Hartmut Moellring told German daily Handelsblatt.

Thanks to the guarantee the bank will not have to cover some of its risky assets with equity any more, reducing the bank's overall capital need.

The paper said it was not yet clear by how much the guarantee would reduce the required equity level.

NordLB is struggling to plug a capital shortfall of 2.5 billion euros, of which 1.7 billion euros has already been achieved.

The lender's capital needs were derived from Europe-wide tests of how well banks could withstand adverse financial conditions, conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in conjunction with national regulators.

The tests and capital boosting are aimed at restoring investor confidence in Europe's fragile banking sector, which is still recovering from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

