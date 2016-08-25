MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
FRANKFURT Aug 25 German regional wholesale lender and shipping specialist NordLB said it expected to post a "significant" loss in 2016 as it bumped up provisions for bad loans in view of the worsening shipping market.
NordLB on Thursday swung to a pretax loss of 364 million euros ($410 million) in the first half from a profit of 314 million euros a year earlier.
Loan loss provisions rose to 1 billion euros in the first six months, from 210 million in the year-earlier period, mainly because of the dire outlook for shipping.
Shipping markets have suffered years of contraction due to weaker trade flows and an over-supply of ships. NordLB this week said it was selling a $1.5 billion portfolio of shipping loans to KKR Credit and a sovereign wealth fund.
It had already reduced its shipping portfolio to 17.9 billion euros from 19.0 billion at the end of last year.
($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock