FRANKFURT, April 29 German state-owned lender
NordLB expects to boost earnings in 2014 after seeing
net profit triple to 245 million euros ($339 million) last year.
NordLB, which has a strong exposure to shipping, said on
Tuesday that it expects provisions for bad loans to stay above
average in 2014 and sees a recovery in some sub-sectors starting
next year.
Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel said that the lender is well
prepared for a health check of European banks to be carried out
by the European Central Bank over the coming months.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
