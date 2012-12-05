HANOVER, Germany Dec 5 The head of unlisted German regional bank NordLB warned that investors in credit default swaps were underestimating both the risks on NordLB's books and the risks banks are exposed to in general.

"The credit spreads are currently underrating the risks," Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel told journalists late on Tuesday.

"Our (CDS) are too low for the risks we have on our books," he said, adding that the same was true for banks in general. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Ludwig Burger)