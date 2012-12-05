* CEO says CDS are too low for risks on books

By Arno Schuetze

HANOVER, Germany, Dec 5 The head of NordLB has warned that credit investors are underestimating the risks on the German bank's books as well as the risks banks are exposed to in general.

"The credit spreads are currently underrating the risks," Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel told journalists late on Tuesday, referring to spreads on credit default swaps (CDS), derivatives investors can use to insure against debt defaults.

Dunkel also said the euro crisis, which has already caused big problems for the banking sector, was far from over and still posed a considerable threat to banks' business.

Dunkel, the incoming head of Germany's Association of Public-Sector Banks (VOEB), also said he did not understand why a key index of bank credit default swaps had fallen sharply.

The index - the iTraxx Europe Senior Financials - has fallen below 160 basis points, which means investors have to pay less than $160,000 a year to insure against a default of $10 million in underlying debt. The index has dropped about 26 pct since the end of September.

NordLB's five-year benchmark CDS has fallen 43 percent this year to 144 basis points. But the security trades rarely, making it an imperfect measure for the bank's default risk, credit analysts said.

Credit analysts point to the low interest rate environment as a possible reason for these moves. They say it pushes credit investors into the financials sector for its slightly higher yields than other sectors, which is driving a tightening in spreads.

But a London-based credit analyst said European banks could now be considered as having a positive risk profile.

"They have benefited from the ECB's (European Central Bank)liquidity measures and its moves to reduce the tail risk of a euro-zone break-up," the analyst said.

Dunkel also said that NordLB expects to post a "decent" net profit in 2013. This year the public-sector bank will see earnings drop sharply from last year's 536 million euros ($700 million), he said. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)