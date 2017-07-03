FRANKFURT, July 3 German lender NordLB has abandoned efforts to sell a 1.3 billion euro ($1.5 billion) portfolio of shipping loans to KKR, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for NordLB.

NordLB had said in April it hoped to complete a deal by the end of June.

Neither NordLB nor KKR were immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)