Oct 25 Online bank Nordnet's majority owners launched a bid on Tuesday for outstanding shares in the company, valuing it at 6.5 billion crowns ($729 million) and saying its investment needs made private ownership a better option.

The 37 crown-per-share offer from privately held finance group Ohman and private equity firm Nordic Capital corresponds to a 25 percent premium to the closing price of the stock on Monday.

Shares in Nordnet were trading at 37.0 crowns by 0800 GMT.

The bidders, who already have a combined ownership of around two thirds of the firm, said competition had steadily increased in recent years, which had resulted in price pressure as well as investment needs in technology and product development.

"We realize that such investments - due to their nature and extent - are best suited to be completed in a private environment," Ohman Chairman Tom Dinkelspiel said in a statement.

The board of Nordnet said it will announce its opinion on the offer no later than two weeks before the expiry of the offer period on Jan. 23.

Ohman holds about 62.7 percent of the shares in Nordnet while Nordic Capital holds 4.8 percent. ($1 = 8.9204 Swedish crowns) (By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)