BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Nordnet Ab
* Q1 net profit 108.5 mln SEK (78.1 mln SEK)
* Q1 operating income 329.8 mln SEK (281.8 mln SEK)
* Says sees cost increase of 4-6 percent in 2015 excluding credit losses
* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for operating income of 306 mln, and net profit of 92.3 mln. Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.