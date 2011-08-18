* Q3 adj $0.81 $ vs est $0.89
* Q3 rev $312 mln vs est $323.5 mln
* Sees Q4 rev $315-$327 mln vs est $329.2 mln
* Sees Q4 shr $0.77-$0.84
Aug 18 Precision dispensing equipment maker
Nordson Corp posted lower-than-expected third-quarter
results and forecast a weak fourth quarter hurt by slowing order
growth, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trade.
The company said orders in the 12-week period ended August
14 grew 6 percent, compared with a 30 percent growth in the
comparable period last year. Backlog was up 20 percent at the
end of the third quarter to about $176 million.
The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 77-84 cents
a share, inclusive of a 2-cent restructuring charge, on revenue
of $315-$327 million.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings
of 91 cents on revenue of $329.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $56.55
million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $55.33 million, or
80 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents a share, as
sales rose grew 12 percent to $312 million.
Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of 89 cents a
share on sales of $323.5 million.
Nordson's products are used in the automotive, bookbinding,
food and beverage, furniture, medical, packaging and
semiconductor industries.
Shares of the company were trading at $36.00 after the bell
Thursday, after closing at $41.29 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)