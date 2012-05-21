BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
May 21 Nordson Corp said it will acquire EDI Holdings Inc, which makes slot coating and flat polymer extrusion dies, for $200 million.
Nordson, which makes precision dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, said it expects the transaction to close in its third quarter and the deal will likely add to its earnings in the first full year after that.
EDI, with operations in Germany and China, will operate as part of Nordson's adhesive dispensing systems business.
Shares of Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson were flat at $48.31 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.