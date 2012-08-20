BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63
Aug 20 Nordson Corp, which makes dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, reported a higher third-quarter profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.
The company forecast revenue of between $408 million and $422 million in the current quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $391.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $66.7 million, or $1.03 per share, from $56.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Nordson earned $1.06 per share.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $379.9 million.
