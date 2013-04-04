HELSINKI, April 4 Finland's government on
Thursday granted gas pipeline firm Nord Stream permission to
study the Baltic Sea bed in Finland's economic zone for the
possible extension of the subsea gas line from Russia to western
Europe.
Nord Stream operates two gas pipelines from Russia to
Germany with a total annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres.
It plans to study the sea bed this year and next to find
suitable routes for one or two new pipelines it may build, said
Nord Stream spokeswoman Minna Sundelin.
"It could take a couple of years," she said, when asked when
Nord Stream's owners were due to decide on building the
extension.
She added Nord Stream has applied for study permits also
from other Baltic Sea countries.
In December Estonia's government rejected Nord Stream's
request to survey the sea bed in its waters.
Russia's Gazprom owns 51 percent of Nord Stream,
while German companies Wintershall and E.ON each hold
15.5 percent, and France's GDF Suez and Dutch firm
Gasunie each have 9 percent.
With Nord Stream Gazprom has been able to bypass
countries such as Ukraine and Belarus while delivering gas to
the European Union.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Keiron Henderson)