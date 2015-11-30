MOSCOW Nov 30 The Gazprom-led Nord Stream-II gas pipeline consortium has delayed the results of a tender for pipes from January to March-April, a source at a pipe supplier to Gazprom said on Monday.

The source said the delay was related to changes in the shareholding structure of the consortium after Russia's Gazprom agreed to sell an additional 1 percent of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to the French company Engie, cutting its stake in the project to 50 percent.

Apart from Gazprom and Engie, oil major Shell, German chemicals group BASF, utility E.ON and Austrian energy company OMV participate in Nord Stream, which carries gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Earlier this year, Gazprom announced plans to double Nord Stream's annual capacity from 55 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)