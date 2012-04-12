April 12 Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc will sell clothes by men's trouser brand Bonobos at its stores and on line beginning in April, the companies said.

Bonobos, which was launched in 2007 as an online retailer, also said it was closing a $16.4 million investment round by Nordstrom and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"We understand there are people who still want to touch and feel clothing before they purchase. We realized we needed help expanding beyond our web-only roots," said Andy Dunn, founder and CEO of Bonobos.

In February, Nordstrom acquired HauteLook, an online retailer that specializes in flash sales of designer clothes and accessories. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)