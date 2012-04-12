April 12 Upscale department store operator
Nordstrom Inc will sell clothes by men's trouser brand
Bonobos at its stores and on line beginning in April, the
companies said.
Bonobos, which was launched in 2007 as an online retailer,
also said it was closing a $16.4 million investment round by
Nordstrom and venture capital firms Accel Partners and
Lightspeed Venture Partners.
"We understand there are people who still want to touch and
feel clothing before they purchase. We realized we needed help
expanding beyond our web-only roots," said Andy Dunn, founder
and CEO of Bonobos.
In February, Nordstrom acquired HauteLook, an online
retailer that specializes in flash sales of designer clothes and
accessories.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)