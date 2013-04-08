TORONTO, April 8 U.S. luxury retailer Nordstrom
Inc is expanding its push into Canada, announcing plans
on Monday to open a second namesake department store in Toronto
in the fall of 2016.
Nordstrom said it will open a three-storey,
188,000-square-foot store in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre
in addition to a previously announced, smaller store in the
city's Sherway Gardens mall.
The Seattle-based company said late last year that it would
open four full-sized Nordstrom stores in Canada - in Calgary,
Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto - starting in the fall of 2014. It
said it would open more full-line stores and lower-priced Rack
shops later.
Nordstrom's announcement comes as U.S. discount retailer
Target Corp completes the first phase of an ambitious
expansion drive into Canada that will total 124 stores this
year.