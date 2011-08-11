* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs year-ago $0.66
* Now sees FY 2011 EPS $2.95-$3.10 vs $3.05 Street View
* Now sees FY 2011 comp sales up 4 pct-6 pct
* Shares up 3.6 percent in after-hours trading
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Upscale retailer Nordstrom Inc
(JWN.N) raised its full-year profit and same-store sales
outlook, and reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
that was helped by more full-price selling.
Its shares rose nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading.
Nordstrom said it now expects fiscal 2011 earnings per
share of between $2.95 and $3.10, compared with an earlier
range of $2.80 to $2.95. That compares with $3.05 expected on
average by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The department store chain said it now expects fiscal 2011
sales at stores open at least one year to rise 4 percent to 6
percent, up from an earlier range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
Nordstrom's net income for the quarter, ended on July 30,
rose 19.9 percent to to $175 million, or 80 cents per share.
That beat Wall Street expectations of 74 cents per share.
As previously reported, total retail sales were up 12.4
percent to $2.72 billion, while sales at stores open at least
one year increased 7.3 percent.
Shares were up $1.52 to $43.85 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)