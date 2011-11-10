Nov 10 Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) did not raise the upper end of its full year profit forecast even as it reported a jump in sales and profit in the third quarter, and its shares fell more than 3 percent.

Nordstrom now expects fiscal 2011 earnings of $3.05 per share to $3.10 per share, from an earlier range of $2.95 per share and $3.10 per share.

That compares with $3.14 per share expected on average by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The department store chain said it now expects fiscal 2011 sales at stores open at least one year to rise about 6 percent, up from an earlier range of 4 to 6 percent.

Nordstrom's net income for the quarter, ended on Oct. 29, rose to $127 million, or 59 cents per share, from $119 million, or 53 cents a year earlier. That was in line with Wall Street expectations.

As previously reported, same-store sales rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2010.

Shares were down $1.62 to $48 in after hours trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric, Phil Berlowitz)