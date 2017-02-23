UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $201 million, or $1.15 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $180 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales increased to $4.24 billion from $4.14 billion.
The retailer came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump this month for saying that it would stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel, citing a drop in demand. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources