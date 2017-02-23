Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

The company's net income rose to $201 million, or $1.15 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $180 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $4.24 billion from $4.14 billion.

The retailer came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump this month for saying that it would stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel, citing a drop in demand. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)