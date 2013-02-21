Feb 21 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday
reported a higher winter holiday quarter profit, helped by
surging e-commerce sales, and forecast further increases in
same-store sales for its new fiscal year.
The high-end retailer, which also operates the Nordstrom
Rack chain of lower-priced outlet stores, reported net income
for the quarter ended Feb. 2 of $284 million, or $1.40 share,
compared to $236 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
As previously reported, Nordstrom sales at stores open at
least year rose 6.3 percent for the three-month period that
included the holiday season, helped by online sales that were up
31 percent.
For the current fiscal year, which began Feb. 3, Nordstrom
expects a profit of $3.65 to $3.80 per share. Nordstrom forecast
same-store sales will rise between 3 percent and 5.5 percent
this year.