Aug 9 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday raised its profit and sales outlook for the year, adding that it would speed up the expansion of its Rack chain of less expensive items.

Nordstrom now expects full-year earnings of $3.40 to $3.50 a share, up from a previous range $3.30-$3.45 per share and now expects same-store sales to rise 6 percent to 7 percent, compared to its earlier forecast for a rise of 4 percent to 6 percent.

The retailer forecast that sales at stores open at least one year would rise about by a high single-digit percentage this quarter.

Same-stores sales at its full-service department stores were up 1.1 percent.

But sales rose 7.7 percent at the Rack stores, prompting Nordstrom to say it was picking up the pace of store openings and plans on having 230 Rack stores by the end of 2016, up from 110 now.

Nordstrom's net income for the quarter ended on July 28 fell to $156 million, or 75 cents per share, from $175 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. As previously reported, same-store sales were up 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, Editing by Gary Crosse)