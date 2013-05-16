* 1st quarter profit per share 73 cents vs estimates of 76
cents
* Now sees full-year same-store sales up 3-5 pct
* Shares down 3.9 percent after-hours
May 16 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday
reported lower-than-expected sales and profit for the first
quarter, citing weak business in early winter, and lowered its
full-year sales forecast, sending shares down 3.9 percent in
after-hours trading.
The luxury retailer reported that comparable sales rose 2.7
percent, below the 4.9 percent increase analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Overall sales rose 4.8
percent to $2.66 billion.
Nordstrom, which also operates the Rack chain of low-priced
stores, said net income for the fiscal first quarter ended May 4
fell to $145 million, or 73 cents a share, from $149 million, or
70 cents per share a year earlier. That was 3 cents below
expectations.
For the fiscal year, which began Feb. 3, Nordstrom still
expects a profit of $3.65 to $3.80 per share. But it lowered its
same-store sales estimate for the year by half a percentage
point on each end to a rise of 3 to 5 percent.
Nordstrom said sales were particularly soft for seasonal
items in the Northeast and Midwest, where cold weather hit sales
at other retailers. But business picked up in April, the
retailer said.
The results echo comments by a Macy's Inc executive on
Wednesday that the upscale Bloomingdale's chain had a difficult
first quarter.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)