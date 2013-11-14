Nov 14 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday
reported a lower quarterly profit, due in part to the earlier
timing of its Anniversary Sale, and took down the top end of its
full-year forecast for sales at established stores.
Nordstrom shares fell 1.7 percent to $62.36 in extended
trading.
For the full fiscal year, Nordstrom now expects same-store
sales to rise 2.5 percent. It previously forecast a rise of
2
to 3 percent.
The luxury retailer's net income was $137 million, or 69
cents per share for its third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared
with $146 million, or 71 cents, a year earlier.
The Anniversary Sale - Nordstrom's largest annual sales
event - was in the second quarter this year. Last year, it was
in both the second and third quarters.
Total company sales at established stores were up 0.1
percent, and net sales increased 2.9 percent to $2.8 billion.