TORONTO May 26 Toronto Dominion Bank
said on Tuesday it will acquire Nordstrom's U.S.
consumer credit card portfolio as the Canadian bank looks to use
its strong balance sheet to expand its lending business in the
United States.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. But under the
terms, Nordstrom will receive a large slice of net revenue
generated by the credit card accounts.
The move, which comes about two years after completing a
similar deal with Target Corp, increases TD's reach
among top U.S. retailers and supplements its presence in the
U.S. Northeast.
Nordstrom's U.S. credit card portfolio is valued at about
$2.2 billion in receivables. Under a long-term agreement, TD
will become the exclusive U.S. issuer of Nordstrom-branded Visa
and private label consumer credit cards.
Private-label credit cards are used by retailers without the
stamp of a credit card company such as Visa or MasterCard and
can typically only be used at that retailer alone.
TD has expressed a willingness to make acquisitions in the
United States.
"Given the type of balance sheet we have in the U.S., we are
also highly liquid and are always looking at opportunities that
would fill out our balance sheet because we are rich in deposits
but not as rich in loans," Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said
at a recent roundtable with media.
TD is one of the 10 largest banks in the United States, with
over 1,300 branches along the eastern coast stretching from
Maine to Florida.
