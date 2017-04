April 16 Norwegian Energy Company (NORECO) :

* Says has been informed by operator E.ON that Huntington field is now fully back on stream

* Production levels at the Huntington field will continue to depend on access to the CATS gas export system

* Production may be reduced in June and July this year while planned maintenance is being undertaken at the CATS gas receiving terminal.