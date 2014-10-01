(Adds quotes, details, chairman resignation)

OSLO Oct 1 Shares in Norwegian oil producer Noreco plunged by more than 60 percent on Wednesday after it said it was facing impairment charges on its biggest assets and had engaged financial advisers to assess the firm's options.

Noreco said its biggest asset, the E.ON-operated Huntington field in Britain, was facing export restrictions from Oct. 1 and a planned five-week shutdown from Nov. 1. It is expected to produce significantly less in 2015 than previously forecast.

These factors create uncertainty about the company's ability to meet financial commitments and covenants towards the end of 2014 and will likely result in an impairment.

Noreco owns 20 percent of Huntington. The field, which has suffered production issues since its start-up in 2012, accounted for more than half of Noreco's production in the second quarter and the firm's financial plans were centred on steady output there.

"Should the preliminary production projections be verified and not offset by other positive reservoir developments or rectifying measures, a writedown of goodwill and Huntington's net book value may be required, possibly of a magnitude of 700 million crowns ($108.85 million) post tax."

Noreco shares fell 63 percent in early trade on Wednesday. They are now down 84 percent since the start of the year due to concerns over poor exploration results and financing difficulties.

The firm said it had engaged advisers Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities to review its options. "This includes a broad review of alternatives available to the company, in order to secure a sustainable financing solution," it said.

In a further blow, Noreco said the Oselvar field, operated by Denmark's DONG Energy, had lower in-place volumes than previously estimated, and a more complex reservoir with poorer quality. Reserve estimates will have to be cut and its production lifetime shortened, it said.

"The writedown is currently estimated at around 100 million crowns post tax, which represents approximately 25 percent of current net book value," Noreco said.

It said that its chairman and another board member had resigned with immediate effect.

(1 US dollar = 6.4311 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Pravin Char)