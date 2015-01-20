OSLO Jan 20 Norwegian Energy Company
continues to face production cutbacks as an output restriction
on the Huntington field in Britain, its biggest asset, will
remain in place until the end of February, it said on Tuesday.
"Huntington production continues at restricted rates, with
output around 1,500 barrels of oil per day to Noreco," the firm
said.
"The CATS (Central Area Transmission System) restrictions
are imposed as a consequence of an incident that occurred on the
CATS Riser Platform during restart in the middle of December,"
it added.
The Huntington field is operated by Germany's E.ON
.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)