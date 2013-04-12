(Corrects name to Noreco from Det norske in second, third paragraphs)

OSLO, April 12 Canadian oil firm Suncor has drilled a dry well in the UK sector of the North Sea, a partner in the well said on Friday.

"The well is dry," Noreco said in a statement about the prospect, called Scotney.

Noreco has a stake of 43.75 percent in the production licence, called P1658. Suncor is the operator of the well. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)