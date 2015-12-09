(Adds Breakingviews links, updates share prices)
By Nick Carey, Allison Lampert and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
CHICAGO/MONTREAL/BOSTON Dec 8
Canadian Pacific Railway touted the benefits of the
firm's proposed bid for U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp
during a call Tuesday with analysts, but made it clear
they would court activist investors and shareholders to fight a
proxy battle to complete the deal.
In an unusual move, the executives were joined by
shareholder Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management,
who said that due diligence could be completed on Canadian
Pacific's bid for the No. 4 U.S. railroad by the end of 2015.
Ackman, one of the world's most powerful activist investors
who controls $14.8 billion in assets, at times dominated the
two-and-a-half-hour call with analysts. He argued the combined
stock of the two companies could be worth $237 by mid 2016 and
the merged company could achieve 3 percent annual revenue from
2018 onward.
"The upside, if this transaction is approved, is enormous,"
said Ackman, also a CP board member.
Ackman said Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison and he have
both been contacted by activists interested in a proxy fight
with Norfolk Southern and both said if necessary they will take
the proposed merger directly to shareholders.
One of the biggest questions facing any proposed merger
between major U.S. railroads - and Canadian Pacific has
significant U.S. rail holdings - is whether it would receive
regulatory approval.
U.S. regulators have long been skeptical about rail mergers.
Canadian National Railway's bid to buy Burlington
Northern Santa Fe was blocked by authorities in 1999-2000.
To alleviate regulatory concerns, CP said it was prepared to
close the transaction using a voting trust.
During the call Tuesday, CP CEO Harrison said that he did
not think a trust would be a "major hurdle" for approval of the
deal. Harrison has a reputation as a railroad turnaround expert
and has dramatically improved CP's metrics since taking over.
CP executives and Ackman spoke to analysts after the
railroad made a second bid for Norfolk Southern, of $32.86 in
cash and 0.451 of a share in a new holding company that would
own both Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific.
Norfolk Southern promptly rejected the bid and said Monday
the merger was unlikely to win approval from U.S. regulators,
citing a white paper by two former Surface Transportation Board
commissioners that said regulatory approval would be incredibly
hard to obtain.
In a statement CEO Jim Squires described the new bid as
"grossly inadequate," that Norfolk Southern had reviewed the
voting trust structure and did not believe the STB would approve
it.
The approval process by the STB could take up to 18 months
and would require public hearings for comments for and against.
On Monday, Cowen & Co released a survey saying 71 percent of
rail customers oppose a merger between Canadian Pacific and
Norfolk Southern.
The opposition of major rail customers would not boost the
chances of the STB approving a deal.
CP said even if regulators ultimately decide that a merger
will not be permitted, operational improvements will materially
increased the value of Norfolk.
"We view this announcement positively as it demonstrates
CP's strong commitment to pursuing the acquisition," Desjardins
analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note to clients.
Norfolk Southern shares fell 5.7 percent to $86.32 and
Canadian Pacific shares were off 2.5 percent at C$171.64.
