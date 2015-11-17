Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd <CP.N > said it has offered to buy Norfolk Southern Corp to create a transcontinental railroad.
The proposal includes a "sizable premium in cash and stock" to Norfolk shareholders, Canadian Pacific said, without specifying a deal value.
Norfolk Southern has a market value of about $26.36 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
