BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
Dec 4 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp said its board unanimously rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's $28.4 billion acquisition proposal, saying the offer undervalued the company and could raise regulatory hurdles.
"There is a high probability that, after years of disruption and expense, the proposed combination would be rejected by the Surface Transportation Board," Norfolk CEO James Squires said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring